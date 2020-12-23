Michelle Keegan reveals plans for Christmas with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has said she does not expect her Christmas with husband Mark Wright to be “really rock and roll”.

The Brassic actress and former Only Way Is Essex star, both 33, began dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013 and were married in May 2015.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Keegan said she wanted to claim their festive celebrations will be exciting but that in reality she will be receiving a new pair of pyjamas.

Michelle Keegan as Georgie Lane in Our Girl (Coco Van Oppens/BBC/PA)

Speaking about their plans, she said: “At home I like cooking, I enjoy cooking. He’s not in the kitchen when I’m cooking. He’s getting there. He’s not that bad now. But I am definitely the cook of the household. I enjoy it.

“I want to say (we do) something really rock and roll but it’s not. I get brand new PJs on Christmas Eve. I wanted to say something cool but it’s not.”

Keegan bowed out of her starring role as Army officer Georgie Lane in the BBC One military show Our Girl earlier this year, after appearing in four series.

However, she said the door for a return remains open.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She said: “I will never say never with Our Girl. I absolutely loved that job. It was a fantastic role for me, it was really challenging.

“Not only was it physically challenging, but I learnt so much on that job about the military and the medical side as well.

“I really enjoyed it, but I felt it was the right time for me to move on then.

“In future Georgie can come back, they have left the door open for Georgie.

“I’ve done it for four seasons, I was going away from home quite a lot. I was away for four months at a time, the year before that I was away for eight months.

“I was so lucky (to travel). It’s hard work and long days. Sometimes we’re working six-day weeks and it is very challenging.”