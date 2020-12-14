Taylor Swift on course to top UK album chart for third time in 15 months

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is on course to top the UK album chart for the third time in 15 months with Evermore.

Her latest release has been billed as a sister album to Folklore, which came out over the summer.

She also topped the chart with Lover in 2019 and has also previously had number ones with Reputation (2017), 1989 (2014) and Red (2012).

Taylor Swift recently announced new album Evermore (PA)

It was revealed on Sunday that three songs from the album are on course to debut in the top 40 singles chart.

In the album chart, Evermore currently sits above Neil Diamond’s Classic Diamonds, which is second, and Together At Christmas by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, which is third.

On Monday the Official Charts Company also said that two new contenders had entered the race for Christmas number one.

We’re beyond excited to finally share the news!!! We’re back together with our old friend @justinbieber, singing our hearts out on this new version of his gorgeous song ‘Holy’, all to raise money for @NHSCharities and @LG_NHS! Out Friday 18 Dec#NHSBieber4XmasNo1 pic.twitter.com/m5eCKBzZf9 — The NHS Choir (L&G) (@Choir_NHS) December 13, 2020

Justin Bieber has teamed up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir for a new version of his single Holy.

Reigning Christmas number one champion LadBaby has also released new single Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.

Martin Talbot, Official Charts Company chief executive, said: “With two previous winners, a powerful current number one and big-name new releases (including Liam Gallagher and Jess Glynne) in the running, this year is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and competitive races for the official Christmas number one that we’ve yet seen.