Film about surfer who lost brother to shark attack wins competition

A surfer who lost his brother to a shark attack said he hopes to inspire others with a short film which won what was billed as the world’s largest competition for shorts.

Avuyile “Avo” Ndamase was surfing with his 16-year-old brother Zama at a beach near his home in the town of Port St Johns in South Africa when a bull shark struck.

Zama was killed in the January 2011 incident. Avo teamed up with director Tim Hay for Amanzi Olwandle (Ocean Water), a short film exploring the attack and his subsequent relationship with the ocean.

Avuyile ‘Avo’ Ndamase lost his brother to a shark attack and told the story in a short film (Rode/PA)

It won the judges’ prize in the 2020 My RODE Reel competition, alongside a 200,000 dollar (£151,000) cash prize.

Avo said: “Personally, I share my story to inspire youth especially from places like home – the Transkei, South Africa – where I am also inspired by my own journey.

“The feedback I received from people about the film is priceless. The journey continues and I just want to get better at what I do and give back as much as I possibly can,” he said, adding he also wants to fight plastic pollution in the ocean.

My RODE Reel judge Ryan Connolly said: “Amanzi Olwandle was absolutely excellent.

“Excellent cinematography, rock-solid pace, well-acted and a ton of heart. It conveyed its emotion and story effortlessly while showing a lot of respect for its audience. I was really floored by it.”