Miley Cyrus opens up on divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has opened up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and said there was “too much conflict” in the marriage.

Pop star Cyrus, 28, had been with Australian actor Hemsworth, 30, on-and-off for almost a decade before tying the knot in December 2018.

They split less than a year later. Cyrus appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and discussed how the couple’s home burning down in California wildfires affected their relationship.

Miley Cyrus has opened up on her split from Liam Hemsworth (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.”

She added: “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Former Disney Channel star Cyrus admitted there was “too much conflict” between the now-divorced couple and said: “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Cyrus, who released her album Plastic Hearts last month, also discussed the difficulties of staying sober amid the pressures brought by the pandemic.

The singer previously told how she stopped drinking alcohol after undergoing vocal cord surgery late last year.

Speaking to Stern, she said: “The hardest times have been in this pandemic. I am always truthful. And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven’t gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic.”

Cyrus said she was not calling it a “relapse,” adding drinking had not “been my demon”.