Frock Destroyers to release debut album

Divina De Campo

Frock Destroyers are to release their debut album next month.

The band, which comprises RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea, is titled Frock4life.

Their single Break Up Bye Bye previously entered the UK top 40 when it was released last year, according to the Official Charts Company.

Baga Chipz (Ian West/PA)

Chipz said: “We’ve worked so hard and we’ve spent nearly a year on it all in lockdown and it’s finally happening.

“It’s going to be amazing; we love all the songs and I think especially coming closer to Christmas time, we all need a bit of cheer and want to put smiles on people’s faces.

“The fans have been so amazing so I think now is the right time to frock destroy and we’re going to take over the world.

“We want to thank you for all the support.”

Blu Hydrangea (Ian West/PA)

Frock4life will be released on December 11.