Joe Wicks ‘off to bed’ after 24-hour live workout for Children In Need

Joe Wicks has completed his 24-hour live workout to raise more than £1 million for Children In Need, and said he is now “off to bed.”

The fitness coach concluded the fundraising challenge inside the BBC’s London headquarters with a live HIIT (high intensity interval training) class, joined virtually by school children from around the country.

He said: “We have raised a million pounds! That is something to celebrate.”

THE FINALE!!! LIVE ? The Joe Wicks 24 Hour PE Challenge | Part 5 | Schools Finale https://t.co/ZlYlx7ZrD1 #ChildrenInNeed @BBCCiN — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) November 13, 2020

As he finished the challenge, which saw him complete a range of activities including, rowing, cycling, running, boxing and weights, he jumped up and down waving his arms and ran around the stage before he was joined by his wife Rosie for a hug.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2; He said: “I feel so buzzed, full of adrenaline. Captain serotonin as I say, I’ve got all that serotonin through me.

“I’m going to bounce all over the room and probably faint and then get to my hotel bedroom and sleep as much as I can.”

As Ball told him that over the course of 24 hours he had raised more than £1,520,000, confetti rained down on the stage.

Afterwards he wrote on Instagram: “OMG we did it. What an incredible 24 hours. I’m absolutely broken but we raised an unbelievable amount of money for Children In Need @bbccin and we’re going to help so many children and families.

“THANK YOU to everyone that donated or sent me a message of support. I honestly could not have done this without you. I’m off to bed now.”