New release date for Fantastic Beasts 3

Johnny Depp

Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 has been given a new release date of July 2022, Warner Bros has said.

It had been due to arrive in November next year before filming, already disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, was further challenged by the departure of Johnny Depp.

Depp, 57, was asked to resign from his role as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after losing his high-profile libel case against the Sun newspaper.

The Hollywood star objected to being described as a “wife beater”. Depp said he plans to appeal against the ruling, which concluded he had assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Eddie Redmayne stars in the Fantastic Beasts films (David Parry/PA)

Warner Bros said the role of Grindelwald will be recast.

Filming is under way in the UK on Fantastic Beasts 3, directed by David Yates who oversaw four Harry Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts releases.

While the spin-offs take place long before the events involving Harry, Ron and Hermione, fans will be familiar with younger versions of characters such as Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore.