Radio 1 presenters leave as part of shake-up

Dev Griffin

Radio 1 has unveiled a shake-up at the station, with three presenters axed.

Dev Griffin, Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart will air their last shows at the end of this year.

The station’s new boss Aled Haydn Jones said: “Dev, Huw and Phil have been incredibly valuable members of the Radio 1 family over the years.

“They are all excellent broadcasters and I’m pleased we’ll be hearing more from Huw and Phil elsewhere on BBC Radio.

Being a DJ on Radio 1 for the past 11 years and 1Xtra for 7 years has been a childhood dream come true and it’s been a huge part of my life.I have made some amazing memories and even better friends. — dev (@dev_101) November 5, 2020

“I’d like to thank each of them for their contribution to Radio 1 and wish them all the best for the future.”

BBC Music Introducing host Stephens said he had “loved every minute of my 21 years broadcasting on Radio 1”.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Griffin, who currently presents Friday to Sunday afternoons, tweeted that “it’s been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to waffle and entertain so many listeners but I’m ready for some new challenges”.

Chillest Show presenter Taggart said: “Someone put on some montage music I am going for a slow walk out the door. Thanks to everyone who I’ve worked with and who listened.”

Sian Eleri, Joel Mitchell, Fee Mak, Gemma Bradley and Mollie Finn (BBC Radio 1)

There will be five new presenters joining Radio 1, as part of the changes from January 4.

And Breakfast with Greg James will move to five days a week instead of the current four.

Early Breakfast on Fridays will showcase “the best new and emerging presenting talent”, with a new presenter hosting the show on a monthly rotation.

They include Mollie Finn, who will take on the slot as her first job in radio after previously volunteering as a presenter at Bournemouth University’s student station.

Greg James is moving to five days a week (Matt Crossick/PA)

The other hosts are Joel Mitchell, who has previously presented on BBC Radio Leeds, and Fee Mak, who hosts the drivetime slot on London’s Westside Radio.

New presenter Sian Eleri, from Wales, will become the host of Radio 1’s Chillest Show and Gemma Bradley, from Northern Ireland, presents BBC Music Introducing

Other changes will see current Radio 1 presenters Arielle Free, Adele Roberts, Matt Edmondson and Mollie King moving to different shows.

Radio 1 boss Haydn Jones said: “This is a really exciting time for Radio 1 as we prepare to welcome the next generation of talent.”

And DJ James said of his extra day: “I’ve had two years of being called a part-timer by the listeners for deserting them on Fridays so it’s time I actually put a shift in and be with them all week.