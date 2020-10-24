Russell Watson tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec

Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall have been tipped for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The ITV show, with Ant and Dec, will air from Gwrych Castle in North Wales, instead of Australia, next month because of the pandemic.

The Sun reports that singer and dancer Henshall, tenor Watson and Paralympian Hollie Arnold were spotted at a photoshoot for the programme.

In times of need, you can always rely on Kiosk Kev… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TGnyRc7k41 — ITV (@ITV) October 22, 2020

Victoria Derbyshire, former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, who have been previously tipped for the show, were also at the photo opportunity, the paper said.

A spokesman for the show said that “any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are just speculation”.

Celebrities vying to become king or queen of the castle will undertake trials and challenges to win food and treats, just like the regular series.

The castle has said that filming will continue despite lockdown restrictions in Wales.