Selena Gomez proudly wears ‘I voted’ sticker after filling out ballot

She shared an update with her 194 million Instagram followers.

Selena Gomez proudly wore an “I voted” sticker after filling out her ballot ahead of next month’s presidential election.

The pop star shared a series of pictures with her 194 million Instagram followers, showing her completing the ballot from home.

“Just finished filling out my ballot!” Gomez captioned the post.

The 28-year-old has not officially endorsed a candidate.

Gomez was not the only celebrity sharing the fact they have voted. Actress Demi Moore wore a mask as she physically cast her vote.

“Letting my voice be heard!” Moore wrote on Instagram. “This could be the most important election of our lives… Get out and vote because it matters!

“Our future depends on it.”

And Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also voted. It was the first time Reynolds, who was born in Canada, has had his say in a US presidential election.

