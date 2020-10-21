Spitting Image to get double US election special

Donald Trump on Spitting Image

Spitting Image will have a double episode US election special, it has been announced.

The two instalments of the satirical puppet show will cover all the key moments around the 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Both episodes will be available to watch on streaming service BritBox from the morning of October 31, while viewers will have a one-off chance to watch the first episode of the special on ITV on the evening of October 31.

US election special ? ?? TWO Spitting Image episodes are coming to BritBox on Saturday 31st October! Stream parts 1 and 2 on BritBox from 00.01 on Saturday 31st, or watch part 1 on @ITV at 10pm on 31/10. Interested in a free BritBox trial? Sign up now: https://t.co/ZEn2UsPOzX pic.twitter.com/ltts38y5uV — BritBox_UK (@BritBox_UK) October 21, 2020

Spitting Image returned to screens on October 3 for the first time in 24 years when it launched on the streaming service.

It has already been announced that it has been renewed for a second series in 2021.

Spitting Image originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

Reemah Sakaan, chief creative and brand officer for BritBox, said: “We’ve been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months… and it certainly doesn’t seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of TV and BritBox originals creative chief added: “This is a great chance to celebrate Spitting Image’s noisy return after 18 years and give ITV viewers a taste of the full series, available on BritBox.”

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show’s creative team, with The Simpsons’ Jeff Westbrook serving as showrunner.

He said: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on the 31st October at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.”