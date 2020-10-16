Channel 4 to broadcast TV debate on lockdown

Channel 4 headquarters in London

Channel 4 will air a live TV debate on lockdown.

Politicians, doctors, scientists and business owners will take part in the programme, chaired by Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

The broadcaster’s head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton said: “As the divisions of opinion across the country intensify, this important debate will give a snapshot of public opinion on these recently announced restrictions and ask what should be next for the UK.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Ian West/PA)

The hour-long programme, from Manchester, will be broadcast on Sunday.

Executive producer Ian Rumsey said: “This is a crucial moment for Britain and the fight against coronavirus.

“This debate will give a real sense of what people all over the UK really feel and where they think the priorities should lie.”

Producers said the programme will comply with strict Covid filming protocols.