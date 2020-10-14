Sir Cliff at 80: The Peter Pan of pop’s career in pictures

Sir Cliff Richard, one of the UK’s most successful and influential musicians, is celebrating his 80th birthday.
The famously youthful looking entertainer marks the milestone on Tuesday.
Despite now being classed as an octogenarian, the veteran star shows no sign of slowing down and this month will release a new album and an autobiography.
Sir Cliff burst on to the scene in the late 1950s and alongside his backing band The Shadows was the dominant force in British pop music before the arrival of the Beatles.
He remains enormously successful, his longevity meaning only the Fab Four and Elvis Presley have sold more records than him in UK chart history.
To celebrate his 80th birthday, the PA news agency takes a look back at his life in pictures: