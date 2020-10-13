Scarlett Moffatt to host new ITV 2 programme Love Bites

The Sun Military Awards

Scarlett Moffatt is to host a new ITV 2 cookery dating programme called Love Bites.

The programme will see potential suitors compete to win a date by cooking a three-course meal using identical boxes of ingredients.

The contestants will have to try to prepare the best dinner in order to win a date.

(Ian West/PA)

Moffatt said: “I’ve always been obsessed with both dating and cookery shows so this rolled into one really is the dream gig for me.

“I’ve had such a blast filming with the daters and watching them whip up a storm in the kitchen.”

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: “Scarlett is a warm, funny and quick-witted personality, currently impressing on ITV 2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

“Audiences lover her; we’re excited that she’ll be presenting this exciting new series that blends together food and flirtation.”