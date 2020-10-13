John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston with touching birthday message

Kelly Preston and John Travolta

John Travolta has remembered his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday.

Actress Preston died after a two-year battle with breast cancer in July this year.

Travolta shared pictures of him and Preston on their wedding day, alongside an old picture of his parents on their big day, and wrote: “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding.

“It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John”.

Travolta announced the sad news of Preston’s death on Instagram saying she had fought “a courageous fight with the love and support of so many”.

He added: “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

Preston starred in Jerry Maguire, as well as Mischief and Twins, and had been married to Travolta for nearly 30 years.

The couple have a daughter, Ella, and son, Benjamin.

The reportedly met while filming comedy The Experts in the late 80s and they got married in Paris a few years later in 1991.

Their son, Jett, died at the age of just 16 after suffering a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas in 2009.

Preston’s first major film role was in the 1985 teen comedy Mischief.

She later went on to star alongside her actor husband in Battlefield Earth and 2018’s Gotti.