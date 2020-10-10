Les Miserables returning to West End for Christmas run

Miz rocks again this Christmas! Les Misérables – The Staged Concert will return for a six-week limited run at the Sondheim Theatre from 5 Dec 2020.

Tickets on sale Wed 14 Oct-sign up for priority booking at https://t.co/Y2ZktITozU to access tickets 24 hours before this #LesMiz pic.twitter.com/XPTovf7Ntq

