Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have been awarded the Freedom of Birmingham - here’s what it means

Black Sabbath band members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Terence ‘Geezer’ Butler have been awarded the Freedom of Birmingham.

The heavy metal music stars were presented with the honour at a ceremony in the Council House on Saturday (June 28).

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Cllr Zafar Iqbal presented the band members with Freedom of the City Scrolls and medals.

The Freedom of the City honour is the one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country and recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.

The council explained that the honour recognises Black Sabbath’s significance to the cultural and musical identity of Birmingham, their strong association with the city and continued influence as pioneers of heavy metal in both Birmingham and beyond.

What does having Freedom of the City mean?

Freedom of the City is an honour given by a local council, for example, to either a person (civilian) or military unit, in recognition of their exceptional service to the city. It’s one of our oldest surviving traditional ceremonies.

There is a protocol on conferring Freedom of the City. To be given Freedom of the City there needs to be a special meeting of the council. At the meeting, at least two-thirds of councillors must agree to give the honour.

As part of the Freedom of the City, each band member received the title of Honorary Freeman and an engraving of their names on the Freedom of the City marble board was also unveiled at the ceremony.

The medieval term ‘freeman’ meant someone who was not the property of a feudal lord, but who had the right to earn money and own their own land. People who were protected by the charter (rules) of their town or city were often ‘free’, hence the term ‘Freedom of the City”. It’s an honorary award in recognition of what they have done for the city of Birmingham. Someone with the award is known as an Honorary Freeman.

The scrolls for Black Sabbath were produced by local company Hilton Studios and the medals were produced by Jewellery Quarter based business Fattorini.

The medal design was created by competition winner Toby Williams, a student studying in the School of Jewellery at Birmingham City University.

Black Sabbath awarded the Freedom of Birmingham

Toby’s winning design was inspired by the themes of industry and community, reflecting the people of Birmingham.

The engravings in the Council House building joins Black Sabbath bridge on Broad Street as a permanent tribute to the band and their accomplishments.

The band members were spotted around town afterwards signing an iconic mural created in their honour on Navigation Street near New Street station.

Black Sabbath formed in Aston in 1968, going on to create eight albums and selling over 75 million albums worldwide. They are considered pioneers of the heavy metal genre and are one of the most commercially successful heavy metal bands.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, awarded a Lifetime Ivor Novello Songwriting Award in 2015 and were presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Black Sabbath

What does the Freedom of the city mean to Black Sabbath?

‘My dad went into debt to buy me a microphone’

Speaking on receipt of the award, Ozzy Osbourne said: “I first put an advert in a music store in town. If these guys hadn’t come to my door, I wouldn’t be sitting here now. It seems to have flown by so quickly. It’s amazing. I think about my dad, who went into debt to buy me a microphone. If only he could be here now. I think he would be very proud. I’m a Brummie and I always will be a Brummie. Birmingham Forever!”

‘We’re all working class from Aston’

Terence “Geezer” Butler said: “This is a great working class city, and we’re all working class, from Aston. We weren’t given a chance when we started out, but Birmingham has always been behind us.

“People used to make fun of our accents, but we’re all proud Birmingham people and we love this city. It’s one of the greatest cities ever, it’s given the world so much and we’re proud to be here.”

‘We love Birmingham’

Tony Iommi added: “It’s a great thing to receive. Birmingham is our home, and we love what Birmingham has done for us. We’ve got the bridge and the bench, things like that. We’re very grateful.”

‘I’m so proud to be an Astonian’

Bill Ward added: “It’s completely overwhelming. I’m so proud to be an Astonian. That’s where I got my attitude. It was a blessed – and cursed! – to meet Tony when I was 15, and I’m so proud that I got to know Geezer and Ozzy. They’re my brothers. I love them very much and we love our city very much.”

Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in Birmingham

‘Black Sabbath are global ambassadors for our city’

Cllr Sharon Thompson, Deputy Leader of the city council said “From the streets of Aston to global success, the ceremony has been a fitting celebration of their achievements and connection to our city, showcasing the band’s incredible career as pioneers of heavy metal and recognising their continued legacy as part of Birmingham’s rich musical identity.

“Black Sabbath are global ambassadors of our city, and their music continues to inspire musicians across the world, so it has been wonderful to recognise the band with this honour.”

Ozzy Osbourne signs the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in Birmingham

Councillor Zafar Iqbal, Lord Mayor of Birmingham: “It is a pleasure to pronounce Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, and Bill Ward as Freemen of the City of Birmingham.

“The Freedom of the City is one of the oldest civic honours and given in recognition of exceptional service to Birmingham.

“Conferring these honours on Black Sabbath’s founding members, who are proud Brummies, is a fitting tribute to the band, marking their importance to Birmingham’s cultural landscape and the pride of our city as their hometown.”

Professor David Mba, Vice Chancellor, at Birmingham City University, said: “We’re proud that our University – and particularly the iconic School of Jewellery - has played such an instrumental role in this special recognition of a very special band.

“The creation of these remarkable medals is a golden demonstration of how BCU – as rooted in Birmingham as Black Sabbath themselves – continues to answer the call of the city, standing alongside willing partners like the City Council.

“Congratulations to Ozzy, Geezer, Tony and Bill. We hold great pride in your peerless representation of Birmingham on a global stage.”