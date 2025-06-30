An Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Store is opening in the West Midlands - here’s where and when

An official Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Store is opening in the West Midlands as the sell out tour gets underway this summer.

Fans of the legendary rock band will be able to get Oasis merchandise in the shop which is opening in Birmingham Bullring on July 8 - from 10am.

That’s just four days after the opening night of the Live 25 tour on July 4.

The band aren’t playing in Birmingham - but fans will be able to treat themselves to the merchandise.

Details have now been revealed for all store locations including London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Dublin - as well as Manchester and Cardiff which have already opened.

Featuring a range of official Live ‘25 merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations and limited-editions - the stores are set to perfectly complement the eagerly awaited Oasis live experience this summer.

Launching in store and online will be the official Oasis Live ‘25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories - including tees, hoodies, jackets and more.

There is even a fashion collaboration with the newly announced ‘adidas Originals x Oasis’ collection stocked in store.

With walk-ins welcomed, the fan stores are expected to be very popular so to avoid waiting visitors can book their visit here. And don’t forget — the online store is now live. Shop the full range and order your limited-edition merchandise today on oasisinet.com