Jurassic World: Dominion filming paused after positive Covid tests

Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion has been paused for two weeks after people working on the film tested positive for coronavirus.

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Woke up to the news we had a few positive coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

“All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

He did not confirm the identities of those who had tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the dinosaur action film – starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum – had its release date pushed back from next summer to June 2022.

The film became the latest in a string of blockbusters to be delayed.