Jason Isaacs thanks ‘every addict and alcoholic who’s ever lifted me up’

My beautiful wife Emma and I in Sep 1998 looking pretty happy. We weren’t. 3 weeks later, on October 5th, 22 years ago today, I managed 24 hours without taking any drugs or drinking alcohol. I'd tried for decades, but was too smart, too capable and too successful to pull it off. Only when I admitted that I needed help did my life change. Thank you to every addict and alcoholic who's ever lifted me up. I love you all – especially the mad ones. Which is most of you. There’s a few 24 hours under my belt now, but it’s only ever one day at a time. #AA #CynicsWelcome