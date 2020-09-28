Menu

Amanda Seyfried welcomes second child with husband Thomas Sadoski

The news was announced on social media.

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child.

The couple confirmed the new arrival – a boy – in a statement to the charities Inara and War Child.

Alongside a picture of their son, Seyfried, 34, and Sadoski, 44, said: “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

“With the birth of our son the work of Inara and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠

They did not reveal the name of their son.

Seyfried and Sadoski, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to three-year-old daughter Nina.

