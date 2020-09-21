Ava Max fighting for number one with debut album Heaven & Hell

Ava Max is on course for a number one with her debut album Heaven & Hell.

The US pop star, who topped the singles chart with Sweet But Psycho in 2018, leads a closely contested week.

Just 1,700 chart sales currently separate the top five albums, according to the Official Charts Company.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets (Ian West/PA)

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, which he formed in 2018 to play the famous prog-rock band’s early music, is at number two with Live At The Roundhouse, a recording of their show at the famous London venue in May 2019.

At number three, singer-songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens could land his ninth top 10 with Tea For The Tillerman 2 – a re-recording of his acclaimed 1970 album.

The record, released when he was 22, was his fourth and contained hits including Wild World, Father And Son and Where Do The Children Play?

Yusuf/Cat Stevens (PA)

Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels re-enter at number four with RTJ4 following its release on physical formats, while UK rapper Potter Payper is at five with Training Day 3.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys’ ALICIA sits at number seven, ahead of country music star Keith Urban’s The Speed Of Now Part 1 at number eight, potentially his first top 10 in the UK.