Brian Eno joins project aiming to help young people write music

Electronic music pioneer Brian Eno, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien and composer Isobel Waller-Bridge are taking part in sessions aimed at demystifying the process of writing music for young people.

The Ear Opener project will feature interviews with celebrated musicians and composers from a broad range of genres.

Saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi and rapper Lowkey are also taking part in the project.

Ed O’Brien is taking part in the Ear Opener project (David Jensen/PA)

Paul Clark, who runs the project, said: “For the last 15 years we have been developing tools to help young people write the music they want to hear; we now have the opportunity to share them online.

“With huge cuts to education budgets and radical changes to the place of music in the curriculum, it’s essential that we support young people from all backgrounds to become the next generation of inspiring musicians, composers and listeners.”

The series has been designed for people aged 14 to 20.

The interviews aim to give an insight into the creative process.

Waller-Bridge said she would tell her younger self to “have patience, give it time, and don’t be afraid”.

She added that she sometimes feels “intense pressure to deliver instantly a genius bit of work and… it doesn’t always work like that, sometimes it takes patience”.