McFly dedicate Britain’s Got Talent performance to NHS workers

McFly have dedicated their performance on Britain’s Got Talent to NHS staff working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The boy band – Harry Judd, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Tom Fletcher – performed their 2005 hit All About You as well as new song Happiness during the second semi-final on Saturday.

McFly, who are releasing their first new album together in 10 years, were joined on stage by The NHS Choir.

Thanks so much to The NHS Choir (@Choir_NHS) for joining us on @BGT tonight ? You guys did an amazing job ? pic.twitter.com/Z4e5AA16xQ — mcfly (@mcflymusic) September 12, 2020

Before starting on their new single, Jones said: “On behalf of our entire country, thank you so much to our incredible NHS.”

Following the performance, Judd added: “We just wanted to do something. We felt pretty helpless, like the rest of the nation. Obviously the NHS were doing an amazing job.”

Fans were quick to praise the group for their gesture.

It was great seeing @mcflymusic on @BGT tonight and they did an amazing performance dedicating the #nhs for all they did during this difficult time ❤️? and there new album is so catchy ❤️ I love it ?? I love Mcfly so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Daisy Hart (@Daisylilyboo123) September 12, 2020

McFly on @BGT with the NHS choir was just amazing! Buzzing to see the boys in May @mcflymusic — Hannah Cliff (@Hannah_RCliff) September 12, 2020

A real feel good performance from McFly and the NHS choir #bgt — Daniel Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) September 12, 2020

awww!!! that song just for the NHS. this is so cute, i cant stop smiling, thank you @mcflymusic #BGT #McFly #BritainsGotTalent — PJ (@parris_fraser) September 12, 2020

