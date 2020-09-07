Justin Bieber: I lost my way and my relationships suffered

Justin Bieber has said he lost his true values as a youngster and became guided by “ego and power”.

The pop star, 26, who shot to fame aged 13, wrote on Instagram that he became distracted as a teenager but is now on the right footing.

He said that, before being discovered, he “was never motivated by money or fame” and “just loved music”.

“But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in,” he wrote.

“My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships.”

Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin in 2018, wrote: “I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them!

“I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.”

It comes after Bieber appeared in Drake’s video for Popstar, his single with DJ Khaled.

It features Bieber rapping Drake’s lyrics and partying – recreating his wildchild past – while even mentioning ex-flame Selena Gomez.