Britain’s Got Talent returns with semi-final after pandemic hiatus

Britain’s Got Talent returns to TV screens on Saturday night with the start of the semi-finals.

Ant and Dec host the pre-recorded show, which went on a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The auditions episodes were broadcast on ITV in the spring.

The show will see Diversity star Ashley Banjo take Simon Cowell’s place on the judging panel while the music mogul recovers from back surgery.

Ant and Dec previously told fans they will see a “virtual audience” on-screen instead of the usual live audience in the auditorium.

“We have 500 people on a huge wall in the studio and they are all sat at home watching it,” Declan Donnelly told This Morning.

“So we have an audience and they are all sat on their sofa clapping and cheering along, it’s really good.”

Ant McPartlin added: “It’s tough for the acts, especially for comedians, to come out there in front of nobody, so we needed something and they’ve come up with this.”

The dozens of acts to have made it through to the semi-finals include Aidan McCann, a young magician from Ireland; Amanda and rescue dog Miracle – a magic act from Scotland; the Chineke! Junior Orchestra and Class Dynamix, a choir from Leeds.

The show airs on ITV from 8pm.