Ruth Langsford: I’ve done a lot of crying over my sister

Ruth Langsford has said her sister’s “tragic” death still feels like yesterday, more than one year on.

The This Morning presenter’s sister, Julia, killed herself in June 2019 after suffering long-term mental health issues.

Langsford, 60, said the death had left their family with “so many questions that can’t be answered” but that she had since learned it is okay to cry.

(Prima/PA)

Speaking to Prima magazine, she said: “It still feels like yesterday that I lost my sister. When you lose somebody, it’s just horrible.

“But when someone takes their own life, it leaves you with so many questions that can’t be answered.

“It was tragic and difficult for all of us, but my sister wanted me to live a happy life.

“I’m lucky that I have a loving husband and a good family, and all I can do is live a happy life in her memory.”

Advertising

Following her sister’s death, Langsford temporarily stepped back from presenting duties as a host on This Morning and on lunchtime programme Loose Women.

My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/o6jMtIqMg4 — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) June 20, 2019

She said: “You can’t spend your whole life crying. I’ve done a lot of crying over my sister.

“It’s not even a sense of saying, ‘Pull yourself together and get back to work,’ it’s just that you have to get on with your life and you can’t get on with it if you’re crying all day.

Advertising

“I’ve learned now that I can have those moments, sometimes, I have a good old cry in the shower and feel better for it.

“I think it’s good to have a loud, snotty cry.”

Langsford encouraged women struggling with balancing their work and home lives to take time to recuperate.

She said: “I love work, but I like to have time off. I like to see my girlfriends, spend time with (her son) Jack, do some exercise and cook.

“Like many other women, I am spinning those plates and trying to fit things in.

“Sometimes, you prioritise the right things, at other times, you don’t.

“It’s good to have a little housekeeping check every now and then, and reflect on what’s out of balance.

“I think we need to take a breath and a step back sometimes, and remember that the family, house and everything else is not going to fall apart because you want to do something.

“We have to move ourselves up the to-do list.”

Read the full interview in Prima’s October issue, on sale September 4.