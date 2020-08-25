Alex Jones ‘absolutely devastated’ as she pays tribute to The One Show colleague

Alex Jones paid tribute to a The One Show colleague following his death on the weekend.

The TV presenter said the team is “absolutely devastated” following the death of Charlie Mott, a researcher on the programme.

Jones described Mr Mott as “hugely talented and such good company”. No further details were given.

'We'll miss him so much.'@MissAlexjones pays tribute to one of our colleagues, Charlie Mott, who sadly died at the weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/gF0fmEtZBN — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) August 24, 2020

Speaking at the end of Monday’s show, Jones said: “Now, before we go, we just wanted to pay tribute to one of our colleagues Charlie Mott, who sadly died at the weekend.

“Everybody on the team is absolutely devastated. He was hugely talented and such good company. We miss him so much.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we are sending lots of love from all of us here. Goodnight.”

The show’s closing credits were displayed in silence, instead of the programme’s usually upbeat track.

This was just over a week ago! I can’t believe it! A lovely man, great professional always smiling on location with the world at his feet. My condolences go to all the family. ?#ripcharlie ? pic.twitter.com/0WCWKWsyCn — Kevin Duala (@kevduala) August 24, 2020

Kevin Duala, a reporter on The One Show, shared a smiling selfie alongside crew members including Mr Mott from a week ago, saying he “can’t believe it”.

He added: “A lovely man, great professional always smiling on location with the world at his feet. My condolences go to all the family.”

And Olympic runner Iwan Thomas said: “Totally devastated, one of the nicest people I have met in this industry, always brought a smile to my face when I saw his name on the call sheet knowing I’d spend time with him. Talented, kind & funny, taken far too young. Will miss you Charlie boy x.”

The One Show airs weeknights at 7pm on BBC One.