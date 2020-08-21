Menu

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt separated from wife last year

Showbiz | Published:

The actor plays Ian Beale in the BBC soap.

Inside Soap Awards 2017

Adam Woodyatt separated from his wife last year, a spokesman for the EastEnders star has said.

The actor, who plays Ian Beale, reportedly married dancer Beverley Sharp in 1998 and they have two children together.

The pair separated in August 2019.

British Soap Awards 2015 – Manchester
(Ian West/PA)

A spokesman for the actor asked that Woodyatt and his family’s privacy is respected.

It has previously been reported that the actor is taking a break from EastEnders.

The 52-year-old was one of the original characters in the soap when it launched 35 years ago.

House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 – Arrivals – London
(Ian West/PA)

A statement from a spokesman for Woodyatt said: “Beverley and Adam separated in August 2019 and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

EastEnders is off air until September 7 after filming of the BBC soap was paused due to coronavirus.

Production of the soap resumed in June.

