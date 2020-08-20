Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to student raising funds to go to UK university

Taylor Swift has donated £23,000 to an aspiring student who lives in London and is fundraising to help pay for her university education.

The US pop star made the contribution via a Go Fund Me page raising money for Vitoria Mario which states that she may not be able to take up her place at the University of Warwick because she cannot afford to go.

According to the fundraising page, the aspiring mathematician has lived in the UK for four years after moving from Portugal and is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.

Taylor Swift does it again! ??? She just donated exactly £23,373 to put this university student exactly at her fundraising goal: https://t.co/u3eQexFYzC pic.twitter.com/GutunJXAkW — GoFundMe (@gofundme) August 20, 2020

Alongside the donation for £23,373, Swift wrote: “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality.

“I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

Ms Mario said her family cannot afford to support her and she needs funds to help pay for her accommodation, a laptop, textbooks and general living costs.

“Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers,” the 18-year-old wrote.

Taylor Swift donated the remainder of Vitoria Mario’s fundraising target (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added that she has always been “studious” and was unable to speak English when she moved to the UK in 2016.

She was awarded two A*s and an A in her A-levels.

Ms Mario, who lives in Tottenham, north London, said her father has died and her mother lives in Portugal.

“Moving away from her was a challenge but it was a sacrifice worth being made in my family’s eyes,” she added.

She estimated she would need £24,000 for accommodation, £3,000 for equipment and £13,000 for general living costs including food, transport, gas and electricity.

Ms Mario, who lives with members of her family, has now reached her fundraising target following Swift’s donation.