Ryan Reynolds urges young people to stop going to parties amid pandemic

Ryan Reynolds has urged young people in his native Canada to stop going to parties and help slow the spread of coronavirus, saying: “I hope young people don’t kill my mom.”

The Deadpool star responded to a request for help from British Columbia premier John Horgan, who said he has been trying to get the message to the younger generation as Covid-19 cases have spiked in the province.

We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen – please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/u9SodpRnxu — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 12, 2020

In a video from a press conference, shared on Mr Horgan’s Twitter page, he said: “This is a call out to Deadpool right now.

“Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us.”

Reynolds replied with a voice message to Mr Horgan, saying: “I’m not sure it’s a great idea, frankly.

“I don’t think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir.

“Unless it’s plastic surgery, which, a lot of people don’t know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman.”

He added: “Young folks in BC, they’re partying, which is of course dangerous.

“They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it too.”

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

“It’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable.

“BC, that’s home to some of the coolest older people on earth. David Suzuki (the environmental activist), he lives there.

“My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day.

“She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable.

“I hope young people in BC don’t kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other. Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.

Referencing his wife Blake Lively, who is best known for her role in Gossip Girl, he said: “I don’t think I’m the guy to deliver this message. I love parties.

“My favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl.

“That’s a party. Threw my shoulder out the last time I did that.”