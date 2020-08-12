Madonna and Guy Ritchie wish son Rocco a happy 20th birthday

Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie have wished their son Rocco a happy 20th birthday.

The former couple put separate messages on their Instagram pages.

Madonna posted several images of herself with Rocco through the years.

They showed Rocco as a baby having his first haircut, dancing on stage and walking down the street with his phone to his ear.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Rocco. How did 20 years go by so fast?

“I love you more than you will ever know. ”

Film director Ritchie wrote: “To my first born, you’ve given me more than I can ever give you. Happy 20th birthday Rocco.”

He posted snaps of himself kissing Rocco as a baby, and giving him a peck in later years.

Madonna is also mum to daughter Lourdes and four adopted children – David – who she adopted with Ritchie – Mercy, Stella and Esther.

Ritchie later married Jacqui Ainsley and they have three children – Rafael, Rivka and Levi.