Dwayne Johnson named world’s highest-paid actor for second year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named the highest-paid actor for the second year running.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star, 48, pocketed £66.8 million in a year beating out stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck, according to Forbes’ annual list.

Johnson was also named the highest-paid actor in 2016 but had to settle for second place in 2017 and 2018.

Ryan Reynolds (Isabel Infantes/PA)

According to Forbes, he collected about £18 million for his role as an Interpol agent hunting an art thief in upcoming Netflix original film Red Notice.

Reynolds takes second place with £54.6 million after making more than £15.3 million apiece on Netflix films Six Underground and Red Notice.

Mark Wahlberg is at three with £44.3 million while Affleck is a four with £42 million.

The Fast And Furious star Vin Diesel follows just behind with £41.3 million.

Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)

Akshay Kumar is the list’s only Bollywood star with £37.1 million.

He is currently working on his first TV series, titled The End, with Amazon Prime.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sits at seven with £34.8 million after Disney acquired worldwide film rights to the original Broadway production of the musical.

Will Smith is at eight with £34 million, Adam Sandler is at nine with £31.3 million and Jackie Chan takes 10 with £30.6 million.

Forbes’ earning estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.

The figures given are before tax and reflect earnings between June 1 2019 and June 1 2020.