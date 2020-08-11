Alan Carr takes over Interior Design Masters role from Fearne Cotton

Alan Carr will replace Fearne Cotton as host when Interior Designer Masters returns to BBC Two for a second series.

The comedian will join Michelle Ogundehin, former editor in chief of Elle Decoration UK, who will reprise her role as head judge and will enlist the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges each week.

The eight-part series will see 10 up and coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a design contract with a commercial client.

The first series aired on BBC Two in 2019 and was presented by Cotton.

Fearne Cotton presented the first series of the show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Carr said: “I just can’t wait to get started on this.

“I’m such a huge fan of interior design and I’m chomping at the bit to see what these wonderfully creative people have in store for us.”

Ogundehin added: “I’m thrilled to be back for a second series to discover even more untapped design talent for Interior Design Masters.

“We had so many brilliant and exciting designs and designers on series one that I can’t wait to get going and see what the next cohort has to offer!”

The teams of budding designers will be confronted with a new commercial space to transform each week, ranging from shops to offices, show homes and restaurants.

There will also be a different guest judge to impress with each episode.

Donna Clark, managing director of production company DSP said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming the wonderful Alan Carr to the Interior Design Masters fold.

“His wit and enthusiasm will definitely bring a dose of sparkle to the series and we can’t wait to see him take the helm.”