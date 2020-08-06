Yes star Jon Anderson: Chris Squire visited me in a dream the night he died

Yes star Jon Anderson says his former bandmate Chris Squire visited him in a dream the night he died.

Bassist Squire died in June 2015 aged 67 after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia.

Anderson, 75, was visiting the island of Maui in Hawaii with his wife at the time of Squire’s death.

Chris Squire from rock band Yes (Yui Mok/PA)

He recalled having “the most beautiful dream” and seeing Squire looking up towards a light with tears running down his face.

Anderson discovered the next day that Squire had died.

He told the PA news agency: “We were the yin and yang of the band. We were brothers.

“He came to see me when he passed away. I was in Maui with my wife and I was asleep and I had the most beautiful dream.

“All these people were happening and then all of a sudden there is a lady standing there like an angel, and she just points and I look up, and there is Chris looking up to the light.

Chris Squire, Jon Anderson, Alan White, Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe of Yes (Yui Mok/PA)

“It was the night he died. I found out the following day that he had passed away.

“I woke my wife up and told her it had happened.

“I told her, ‘I have just seen Chris and he has gone to heaven with tears running down his face’.

“My wife said, ‘Yeah, because you were so close. He loves you very much and he allowed you to be there’.”

Squire and Anderson founded the famous progressive rock band in 1968 in London, alongside guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford.

The band went through numerous line-up changes featuring stars such as Rick Wakeman and Alan White, exploring numerous musical styles.

Their hits include Owner Of A Lonely Heart, Roundabout and Long Distance Runaround.

Yes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, alongside Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra and Journey.

Anderson’s latest solo album 1,000 Hands is out now.