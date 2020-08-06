Gemma Collins reveals she suffered miscarriage during lockdown

Gemma Collins has revealed she suffered a miscarriage during lockdown as she said she “prays every night” that she will be able to have a baby naturally.

The reality star, who suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), said she does not want to be “robbed” of motherhood.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it’s not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period.”

'I pray every night that everything's going to work out for me… having the miscarriage was very heartbreaking.' Gemma Collins tells the #LooseWomen why she's not afraid of the idea of having a baby by herself in future. Watch ➡️ https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/YyeUzlhZPj — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 6, 2020

Collins, who recently split from James Argent, added: “I have suffered with it for the last 10 years. I started to gain weight when I was 28, my periods were all over the place. I’ve suffered miscarriages.

“I did go through a very sad miscarriage in lockdown. Due to PCOS I just thought that I was having an unusually heavy period. I actually left it 10 days.

“It was very sad. But it does make me realise that, potentially, there is hope there for me for the future.

“I went and saw a top specialist. I have had myself checked and he has actually told me – this is why I went on a massive weight loss journey this year. I’ve been doing it slowly, it’s not been a massive fast, rapid thing, I want it to stay off this time – he said to me, ‘You’ve got no cysts on your ovaries anymore, that’s cleared up. So, we’re winning.

Advertising

“You do suffer from the syndrome so you do get the symptoms that go with it. But your cervix and everything is perfect for when you’re ready. However, you need to get your weight down, you need to get at least another two stone off.’

“And when it comes to it they might be able to give me something called Clomid which could potentially speed the process up. So hopefully George Clooney will be available around that time.

“I pray every night that everything’s going to work out for me. I’ve been quite lucky with my career but my personal life is heart-breaking. Having the miscarriage with someone you love very much was very heart-breaking.”

Advertising

Asked if she would use a sperm bank, she said: “My lovely gay besties have all put themselves up for the job. But yeah, there’s that option.

“I’ve got my nephews and I treat them like my own. But do you know what, if I had to go down that route I will do it. I’ve got no qualms in that.

“I’m very open and honest. I will have a baby and I do want a baby. And also, every mother will know this, I want to feel motherhood… I’ve not had the physical experience of being a full-time mum. I don’t want that robbed from me in my life, that would be a travesty.

“There’s so many good options out there, like adoption. Madonna’s done it, Angelina Jolie, The GC could be next. I do hold on to that dream that I will be able to conceive naturally and be the mum and give all the love I’ve got. That’s really the only bad thing in my life.”

Asked if she would swap her fame for motherhood, she replied: “Absolutely, if I could trade places with it tomorrow, I would.”