Lorraine Kelly says the lockdown gave her ‘real anxiety’

Lorraine Kelly has said that she had “real anxiety” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV presenter told Good Housekeeping magazine she found herself glued to social media and checking the news constantly.

She said she now tries to take more time off.

Lorraine Kelly

Kelly told the magazine: “When we first went into lockdown, I had real anxiety and felt quite overwhelmed by it all.

“Back then, the news channels were on constantly, I was always looking at social media, and it was too much.

“So I now take a little bit of time out. The main thing that makes it better for me is taking [my dog] Angus for a walk.

“He’s such a stress-buster. He comes into the room every morning before I get up, around 5am, and he sits on my bed and it just makes me feel better.”

She added that people are “reassessing their lives” as a result of the pandemic.

Lorraine Kelly

Kelly said she has friends who have realised they are not happy in their relationships.

“It’s really interesting how that’s come about,” she said.

“You can’t be selfish about these things, but you only have one life and you have to try to be as happy and fulfilled as you can.”

She also praised Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper is in hospital as he tries to recover from coronavirus.

Kelly said the broadcaster “has been so strong”, adding: “She pops into my head an awful lot. Her situation is so hard on her and her kids.”

Read the full interview in the September issue of Good Housekeeping, which is on sale on Wednesday.