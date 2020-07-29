BBC removes news report containing offensive language

The BBC has said it is no longer running a version of a news report in which a reporter used offensive language.

During a segment on a suspected racially-motivated attack in Bristol, social affairs correspondent Fiona Lamdin repeated a racist term which was allegedly used during the incident.

The report ran on the BBC News Channel and local news programme Points West.

A spokeswoman for the broadcaster said the report related to a “shocking unprovoked attack on a young man”.

She added: “His family told the BBC about the racist language used by the attackers and wanted to see the full facts made public.

“A warning was given before this was reported.

“We are no longer running this version of the report but are continuing to pursue the story.”