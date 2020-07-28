Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer among Emmy nominee hopefuls

Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and the stars of Normal People could hear their names called when the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are announced.

The build-up to this year’s nominations unveiling has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the announcement is taking place virtually, with comedian Leslie Jones on hosting duties.

The Emmys are the biggest night in US TV and recognise excellence in the medium.

Olivia Colman may be recognised at the Emmys for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown (Netflix/PA)

Oscar-winner Colman may earn a best drama actress nomination for her role as the Queen in Netflix’s regal drama The Crown, while her fellow British star Comer – who won the category last year – may again be recognised for Killing Eve.

The award looks to be one of the most competitive, with The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston, Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman and Ozark’s Laura Linney all in the mix.

In the drama actor category, Scottish star Cox could be recognised for his acclaimed portrayal of media magnate Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession.

Tobias Menzies, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown, is also in with a shout of being nominated.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Connell earned praise on both sides of the Atlantic for their performances in Normal People (Enda Bowe/BBC/PA)

The BBC’s Normal People adaptation was a huge hit on both sides of the Atlantic when it premiered in April and could earn a nomination for outstanding limited series.

And its stars could also be recognised. Irish actor Paul Mescal earned high praise for his portrayal of Connell and in the category of lead actor in a limited series or movie could be up against A-list talent including Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) and Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice).

Similarly, Mescal’s Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones was lauded for her performance as Marianne but faces stellar competition in the actress category.

Little Fires Everywhere co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are both eligible, as are Oscar-winners Regina King (Watchmen) and Cate Blanchett (Mrs America).

The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter and Westworld’s Thandie Newton may score nominations in the supporting categories, while Matthew Macfadyen could be recognised for Succession.

In the outstanding drama series category, Game Of Thrones is no longer eligible after finishing its record-setting run last year, leaving the field open to challengers including Succession, Ozark and The Crown.

And Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag swept all before it 12 months ago but also brought the curtain down with its most recent season, meaning comedy series is open for the likes of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Schitt’s Creek.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20.