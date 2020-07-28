Actor David Thewlis questions wisdom of celebrities discussing politics

Harry Potter star David Thewlis has said it may not be productive for celebrities to speak out on political matters.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for playing werewolf Remus Lupin in the wizarding films, questioned the wisdom of famous people sharing their views on contentious issues.

David Thewlis is perhaps best known for his work in the Harry Potter films (Ian West/PA)

He told the Radio Times: “It can be (useful), but I’m not sure it always works. It certainly didn’t in the last US election. I’m not on social media.

“And when someone privileged tries to speak up for the working man I’m sure it winds people up. I can completely understand that.”

Thewlis, who is currently starring in the National Geographic’s TV drama Barkskins, also discussed the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s comments on transgender people.

She was accused of being transphobic – an allegation she strongly denies – and attracted criticism from Thewlis’ Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Thewlis said: “I did a film with Emma and I saw Daniel in the theatre before lockdown, but I’m not in touch with anyone from Harry Potter any more, really.

“I don’t know Jo Rowling – I met her briefly at the premiere – so I don’t feel engaged.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times.