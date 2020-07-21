Comedian Dave Chappelle visits Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming

Comedian Dave Chappelle has visited Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming after the rapper shared a stream of distressing tweets aimed at his wife and mother-in-law.

West, who says he is running to be US president, claimed Kim Kardashian West had tried to get a doctor to “lock me up” and made similar accusations against her mother Kris Jenner.

The tweets came a day after his headline-making event in South Carolina, where he became emotional as he revealed he and his wife had considered aborting their first child.

On Tuesday, a smiling West shared a video of Chappelle at his ranch and thanked him for visiting.

(Kanye West/Twitter/PA)

West wrote: “Thank you Dave for hopping on a jet to come see me doing well Dave you are a God send and a true friend.”

He signed the post off by writing: “All love.”

In the video, West tries to coax acclaimed comic Chappelle into telling a joke, before they embrace and tell each other they love one another.

Advertising

West, 43, has since deleted the tweets referencing his wife and mother-in-law. He also revealed his plans to release a new album on Friday.

Donda, which is named after his late mother, includes the songs Off The Grid, God’s Country and Praise God, according to a tweet from West.

The musician has previously been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and once said it was his “super power”.

He has been back in the headlines since launching a bid for the White House earlier this month. He has qualified to make the ballot in Oklahoma, although has missed the deadline in several other states, including South Carolina.

During his event in the state on Sunday, West wore a protective vest and had “2020” shaved into his head. He floated the idea of giving struggling mothers one million dollars to discourage abortions.