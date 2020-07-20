Advertising
BBC Radio 6 apologises over broadcast of racial slur
The word was aired during a programme on Sunday.
BBC Radio 6 has apologised after a racial slur was broadcast during one of its programmes.
On Sunday, Cerys Matthews played an unedited cover by Thomas Fraser of The Mississippi Shore, which contained a controversial term.
The presenter was criticised on social media for playing the song.
The station subsequently issued a statement which said: “Unfortunately an unedited version of this song containing an offensive term was broadcast in error on 6 Music.
“We apologise for any offence caused and will work to ensure this does not happen again.”
A language warning has been added to the programme on BBC Sounds.
Matthews addressed the controversy on Twitter on Sunday.
Advertising
Responding to a listener who complained about the song being played, she wrote: “It shouldn’t have got through. Trying to redact it now.”
She also thanked another listener for giving her a “heads up” about the controversial lyric.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.