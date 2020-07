Author Josephine Cox dies aged 82

Josephine Cox has died aged 82, her publisher has said.

The author wrote more than 60 books and sold over 20 million copies, according to HarperCollins.

Her works include Two Sisters, The Beachcomber and Her Father’s Sins.

It is with much sadness that we share the news of the death of our beloved author, Josephine Cox. https://t.co/0xITIC3p7S pic.twitter.com/sxyp0vOArR — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) July 20, 2020

Kimberley Young, executive publisher at HarperCollins Fiction, said: “Josephine has left a legacy, not only through her stories that touched the hearts of millions, but as a woman who led the way for others by forging a path from humble beginnings to the top of the bestseller lists.

“Josephine was an utter force of nature who inspired all around her.

“Jo received sacks full of mail from those who felt touched by her words, and wrote back to each and every one, creating an army of readers who were as loyal to her as she was to them.

“Josephine truly earned her place as the nation’s favourite and that is how we’ll always remember her.”

Advertising

Cox was born in Blackburn in a family with 10 children, according to her website.

She married her husband Ken at the age of 16 and the couple had two sons, Wayne and Spencer.

Once her children started school Cox began studying at college. She earned a place at Cambridge University but was unable to accept as it would have meant living away from home.

Advertising

She instead went into teaching and began writing her first novel.

Charlie Redmayne, chief executive of HarperCollins, said: “Publishing is built on authors such as Josephine Cox, writers who know instinctively what their readers want and work diligently, and with the utmost dedication, to deliver it.

“This is what Josephine Cox did for many decades, becoming one of our most beloved writers.

“She was a joy to spend time with and will be missed by not just her countless readers, but by all of us who had the privilege of working with her.”