Oti Mabuse celebrates Tyra Banks joining Dancing With The Stars

Oti Mabuse has said the appointment of Tyra Banks as the host and executive producer of Dancing With The Stars shows that “anything is possible”.

The America’s Next Top Model star will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Mabuse, who has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2015 and won the most recent series with soap star Kelvin Fletcher, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram celebrating Banks and her new role.

She wrote: “You know what this means? You will only fit in a mould you’ve created for yourself as there is no limit.

“@tyrabanks went from the runway, having her own talk show, an empire from America’s next top model, a successful business woman, host on AGT and SUPERMODEL to Executive producer and host of a beautiful franchise that’s known for making and being Change.

“THIS MEANS ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE AND YOUR DREAMS CAN COME TRUE AND THAT THERE HOPE! HOPE IS SO IMPORTANT.

She added: “You can be anything you want if you work hard at it, no more ‘you’re just a girl, you’re just a singer, you’re just an accountant’ no more ‘stay in your lane’ NOW You can be a model, host, actress, producer, author, friend, a mom and all round do it all!

“HOPE also means you can go FROM a supermodel, to host, to presenter, to EXECUTIVE producer, to author and TO all round do it all!!!

“IT IS POSSIBLE TO ACHIEVE ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING YOU WANT. As long as you also give your best. What a beautiful lesson to learn especially for young girls and boys.

“go on @tyrabanks and goodluck @dancingabc (she won’t see this but I thought it would be great message of faith and positivity to point out).”

Mabuse is due to dance in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, which is expected to return to BBC One with a shortened series later this year.