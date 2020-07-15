Menu

Tom Holland confirms filming has begun on Uncharted

The video game adaptation has been delayed because of coronavirus.

Tom Holland has confirmed that the long-awaited film adaptation of Uncharted has finally started production.

The Spider-Man star will take on the role of Nathan Drake in the film, which was struck by delays in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holland posted a picture on Instagram of what appeared to be the back of a director’s chair, bearing the word ‘Nate’ and wrote: “Day one #uncharted.”

Day one #uncharted

The film is an adaptation of the Playstation video game but rather than following Drake in his 30s, it will be an origin story, with Mark Wahlberg starring as his mentor figure, Sully.

It will be directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer with a script written by Iron Man screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The film is due to be released in July 2021.

