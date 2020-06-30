Ross Kemp says Barbara Windsor’s Alzheimer’s has worsened during lockdown

Dame Barbara Windsor’s Alzheimer’s symptoms have worsened during lockdown and her husband is thinking about finding alternative care, Ross Kemp said.

The 82-year-old actress, who played Kemp’s on-screen mother Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

Speaking on The One Show, Kemp offered an update on her condition.

'Sadly during lockdown she's got a lot worse.'@Rosskemp gives @MissAlexJones and @gethincjones an update on his dear friend Dame Barbara Windsor. #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/WHslpapPYR — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 30, 2020

The 55-year-old said: “Sadly during lockdown she’s got a lot worse and Scott, her husband, is now having to think about finding alternative care for her.

“Because that’s basically what happens with that disease. It is the biggest killer in the UK and sadly there is no cure.”

Kemp and Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell have both been campaigning to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s.

He added: “They decided, once they knew, once she got diagnosed, that they were not going to hide from it.

“They were going to make it as public as possible, create as much awareness as possible.

Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“For a lot of people, when they get that diagnosis they don’t know what to do and I think someone like Dame Barbara talking about it lifts some of that stigma.”

The veteran actress delivered a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year to call for better care for fellow sufferers.

