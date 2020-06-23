Succession star Brian Cox throws weight behind Save Our Scotland appeal

Scottish actor Brian Cox has given his backing to a new fundraising campaign for the Scottish National Trust.

The Succession star has recorded a voice-over to encourage people to support the charity and safeguard the future of its properties, natural heritage sites, designed landscapes and conservation projects.

Showcasing some of Scotland’s most treasured tourism spots – such as Glencoe, Culzean Castle and the Hill House – Cox urges people to support the campaign to “save our sealife, our summits and our stories”.

The Save our Scotland appeal hopes to raise at lease £2.5 million to ensure the protection of properties and cultural heritage.

The trust has been hit by a £28 million shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns have been raised some sites may not be able to reopen in 2020 or even 2021 as a result.

Mark Bishop, director of customer and cause at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Right now the trust is in crisis and we need the help of our members, donors and the public more than ever before.

“Our job is to protect many of the things that make Scotland so unique – from castles steeped in history to landscapes famous the world over and the wealth of natural habitats.

“If we aren’t able to love and care for these wonderful places and spaces, Scotland’s natural and built heritage is at significant risk.

“If we lose it now, we are robbing future generations of what we enjoy so much today.”

The charity relies on memberships and donations to ensure the long term preservation of its sites.

The drop in income may see some sites mothballed, or sold into private ownership.

While a number of sites are hoping to reopen when restrictions are lifted on July 15, some say they will be unable to either due to lack of income or by not being able to adhere to two-metre social distancing rules in Scotland.