Frozen 2 star Josh Gad admits being ‘intimidated’ by film’s documentary cameras

Frozen 2 star Josh Gad admitted he was “intimidated” by the cameras recording a documentary on the making of the film.

The six-part series Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Disney’s animated blockbuster, following the animators, songwriters and actors as they worked on the movie.

Documentary makers were given access to all areas of production, with cameras joining Frozen 2’s stars – including Gad, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel – into the recording booth while they performed their songs and lines.

And Gad, who lends his voice to the snowman Olaf, admitted he felt added pressure.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, I was so intimidated with the cameras around because you feel so vulnerable.”

The actor performed When I Am Older in Frozen 2, but revealed he had to go back into the recording booth re-do his song.

“I had to come back and re-sing it,” he said. “I’m not Idina. She goes up in front of 50,000 people and she goes ‘oh that was a small audience’. I get intimidated if there are more than three people in a room while I’m singing.”

Gad, who also voiced Olaf in the original Frozen, added: “My Frozen process is so intimate and when I am creating music or lines for Olaf, it’s like our brain trust needs to be this (makes together sign with his hands) or I start to feel a little naked and I can’t experiment and play.”

Frozen 2 arrived in November last year as a sequel to the wildly successful 2013 original.

It was another box office smash, grossing 1.45 billion dollars (about £1.16 billion) worldwide, second only to Disney’s The Lion King remake as the most successful animated film ever.

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 director Megan Harding said she wanted the documentary to show how difficult it is to make an animated movie.

She said: “Right from the very start, there was an incredible commitment that we all wanted to make something that was very different to a traditional behind-the-scenes special.

“It had to be true, it had to be honest and it would tell you how animated movies are made but more than that, it was really about that creativity is really hard.

“These movies don’t just come out fully formed, they are hard-won by many talented people and that meant that people had to be honest and brave and fearless when we came by, which everyone was. Even when I’m sure they didn’t want us there.”

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will arrive on Disney+ on June 26.