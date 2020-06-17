Tony Allen to receive posthumous award for his contribution to music

Influential Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen has posthumously been given an AIM Independent Music Awards prize in recognition of his career.

He is set to receive the award for outstanding contribution to music.

The Nigerian-born musician died earlier this year at the age of 79.

He has also been nominated in the best independent track category for his song We’ve Landed, which he recorded with Hugh Masekela.

Elsewhere, rapper Digga D and drummer Moses Boyd lead the nominations after they each secured three nods.

Digga D is shortlisted in the UK independent breakthrough, best independent track and best creative packaging categories.

Boyd is up for the UK independent breakthrough, best independent album and best creative packaging awards.

Pianist Hania Rani and DJs Floating Points and Flying Lotus all secured two nominations each.

The winners of the AIM Independent Awards, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, will be announced on August 12 in a digital ceremony.

The ceremony will also feature performances including one by singer Arlo Parks.

AIM’s CEO Paul Pacifico said: “As the ceremony evolves into a virtual event, it’s wonderful to see that this year’s list of nominees is also firmly on the cultural cutting edge.

“This is an eclectic and talented group of artists that truly represents the breadth, depth and diversity of independent music which these awards exist to celebrate.

“With our new virtual format opening the door to an exciting range of possibilities, we can’t wait to reveal what we have in store for August, and see where this year takes us.”