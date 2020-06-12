Lady Gaga’s Chromatica tops UK album chart for second week

Chromatica by Lady Gaga has topped the UK album chart for the second week running.

The US singer narrowly beat Deep Down Happy, the debut album by indie band Sports Team, which came second.

Chromatica is Gaga’s sixth album, and her first since 2016.

Chromatica is Gaga’s sixth album (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Less than 600 chart sales separated the top two albums in the Official Charts Company rankings.

Last week, Chromatica secured the biggest opening week of 2020 in the albums chart.

All Time Low’s album Wake Up Sunshine came in at number three, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was fourth and KSI’s Dissimulation was fifth.

Capaldi’s album came in at number four (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s song Rockstar extended its run at the top of the singles chart, securing its fourth consecutive week at number one.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me came second, while Rover by S1mba feauting DTG was third.

Topic featuring A7S’s song Breaking Me was fourth, while Death Bed by Powfu featuring Beabadoobee came fifth.